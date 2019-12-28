Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Affimed NV (NASDAQ:AFMD) shares were down 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.78 and last traded at $2.82, approximately 980,612 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 760,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.36.

Get Affimed alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.86.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 million. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 29.52% and a negative net margin of 25.43%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Affimed NV will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Affimed by 1,977.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,978,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787,051 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Affimed during the 2nd quarter worth $8,399,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Affimed by 3,524.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,176,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,247,000 after buying an additional 2,116,546 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Affimed by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,103,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after buying an additional 127,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its position in Affimed by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 715,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 210,018 shares in the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which is in Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.