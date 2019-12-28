AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (NYSE:MITT)

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc (NYSE:MITT) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 105.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

NYSE MITT opened at $15.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $522.57 million, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.89. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a one year low of $14.67 and a one year high of $18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.59.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $17.60 million for the quarter.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, acquiring, and managing a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities, other real estate-related securities, and financial assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Securities and Loans, and Single-Family Rental Properties.

