AGFiQ Dynamic Hedged U.S. Equity ETF Declares — Dividend of $0.31 (NYSEARCA:USHG)

AGFiQ Dynamic Hedged U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USHG) announced a — dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.3097 per share on Friday, January 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th.

Shares of USHG stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $27.69. 81 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,489. AGFiQ Dynamic Hedged U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $24.48 and a 52 week high of $28.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.44.

