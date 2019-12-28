Agfiq Hedged Dividend Income Fund (NYSEARCA:DIVA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Agfiq Hedged Dividend Income Fund (NYSEARCA:DIVA) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.2858 per share on Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Agfiq Hedged Dividend Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

DIVA traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $24.34. 1,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,314. Agfiq Hedged Dividend Income Fund has a twelve month low of $23.01 and a twelve month high of $25.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.13.

