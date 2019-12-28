Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the medical research company on Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Agilent Technologies has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Agilent Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 23.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Agilent Technologies to earn $3.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.0%.

NYSE:A traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.42. The stock had a trading volume of 767,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,310. Agilent Technologies has a one year low of $62.00 and a one year high of $85.68. The company has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.18 and a 200 day moving average of $74.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The medical research company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on A. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $92.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.92.

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.85, for a total transaction of $1,242,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 97,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,077,709.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 24,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,970,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,569,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,652 shares of company stock worth $6,219,246 in the last ninety days.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

