Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Hits New 1-Year High at $85.48

Shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $85.48 and last traded at $85.42, with a volume of 1871 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.30.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on A. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price (down previously from $92.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.92.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.97. The company has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The medical research company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.22%.

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.85, for a total value of $1,242,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,077,709.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Doak sold 8,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $677,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 142,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,000,436.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,652 shares of company stock valued at $6,219,246.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 478.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,230,526 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $689,243,000 after purchasing an additional 7,634,621 shares during the last quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth about $223,461,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 1,283.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,792,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $133,880,000 after buying an additional 1,663,354 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 40.8% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,910,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $366,689,000 after buying an additional 1,423,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,996,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $229,609,000 after acquiring an additional 811,049 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:A)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

