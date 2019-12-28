Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,130,000 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the November 28th total of 4,960,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

NYSE:AEM opened at $61.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.64, a P/E/G ratio of 62.87 and a beta of -0.55. Agnico Eagle Mines has a twelve month low of $38.72 and a twelve month high of $64.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The mining company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $683.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.18 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.80%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 84.1% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 5,410,171 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $290,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471,771 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,878,319 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $147,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,129 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,848,202 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $145,942,000 after purchasing an additional 976,238 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 7,009.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 533,214 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,396,000 after purchasing an additional 525,714 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,055,700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $105,334,000 after purchasing an additional 372,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Agnico Eagle Mines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.74.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

