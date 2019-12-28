Airtel Africa Limited (LON:AAF) Insider Acquires £780,000 in Stock

Airtel Africa Limited (LON:AAF) insider Shravin Bharti Mittal purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 78 ($1.03) per share, with a total value of £780,000 ($1,026,045.78).

Shravin Bharti Mittal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 18th, Shravin Bharti Mittal acquired 12,435,031 shares of Airtel Africa stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of £9,948,024.80 ($13,086,062.62).

On Thursday, December 12th, Shravin Bharti Mittal bought 2,000,000 shares of Airtel Africa stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 79 ($1.04) per share, with a total value of £1,580,000 ($2,078,400.42).

On Monday, December 9th, Shravin Bharti Mittal bought 250,000 shares of Airtel Africa stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 78 ($1.03) per share, for a total transaction of £195,000 ($256,511.44).

Airtel Africa stock opened at GBX 77 ($1.01) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.41. Airtel Africa Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 47 ($0.62) and a 1-year high of GBX 82.45 ($1.08). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 74.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.50.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a yield of 3.87%. Airtel Africa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.36%.

Airtel Africa Company Profile

Airtel Africa Limited provides mobile telecommunication services to customers in Nigeria, East Africa, and rest of Africa. It offers services to approximately 99 million small, medium, and high-usage customers; mobile data services to 30 million customers; and mobile banking services. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

