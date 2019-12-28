Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Short Interest Update

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 456,600 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the November 28th total of 521,900 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 95,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKRO opened at $23.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.54. Akero Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $16.06 and a 1 year high of $30.30.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.13). As a group, research analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $25,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 44.63% of the company’s stock.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative treatments for serious metabolic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis disease.

