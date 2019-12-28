Alcentra Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ABDC) Short Interest Update

Alcentra Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ABDC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the November 28th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

ABDC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Alcentra Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alcentra Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Get Alcentra Capital alerts:

NASDAQ:ABDC opened at $9.19 on Friday. Alcentra Capital has a 12 month low of $6.24 and a 12 month high of $9.40. The firm has a market cap of $118.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.04 and its 200-day moving average is $8.76.

Alcentra Capital (NASDAQ:ABDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 million. Alcentra Capital had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 27.84%. As a group, research analysts expect that Alcentra Capital will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, November 30th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.83%. Alcentra Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.29%.

In related news, Director Edward Grebow purchased 6,300 shares of Alcentra Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.14 per share, with a total value of $57,582.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,223.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Suhail A. Shaikh purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.16 per share, with a total value of $27,480.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 14,300 shares of company stock valued at $130,762 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alcentra Capital by 40.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,196 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,985 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alcentra Capital by 2.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 456,870 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 10,918 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alcentra Capital by 316.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 42,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Alcentra Capital by 120.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 438,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 240,027 shares during the period. 37.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alcentra Capital

Alcentra Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in lower middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in healthcare, business services, defense, government services, telecom and technology, media, infrastructure maintenance and logistics, and oil and gas services sector.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Alcentra Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcentra Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.