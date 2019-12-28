Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.00.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays set a $153.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 65.9% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 36.1% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.68% of the company’s stock.
ARE traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $160.40. 806,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,790. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1 year low of $110.66 and a 1 year high of $163.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.01. The firm has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.70.
Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($2.19). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.63% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $390.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 60.61%.
About Alexandria Real Estate Equities
Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.
