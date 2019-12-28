Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays set a $153.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 65.9% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 36.1% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

ARE traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $160.40. 806,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,790. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1 year low of $110.66 and a 1 year high of $163.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.01. The firm has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($2.19). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.63% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $390.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 60.61%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.