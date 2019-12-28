Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.53 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) will post earnings of $2.53 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Alexion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.87. Alexion Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $2.14 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $10.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.17 to $10.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $11.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.90 to $14.63. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.32. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis.

ALXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $180.00 price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.16.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALXN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,649,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,180,703,000 after purchasing an additional 211,960 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,225,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,125,230,000 after buying an additional 199,298 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 57,650.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,637,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $476,393,000 after buying an additional 3,630,846 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,976,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $389,840,000 after buying an additional 15,296 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,078,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $272,253,000 after buying an additional 13,426 shares during the period. 91.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $108.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.98. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $141.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.85 and its 200-day moving average is $111.59. The firm has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.67.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

