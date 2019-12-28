Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) Announces $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.141 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Algonquin Power & Utilities has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a dividend payout ratio of 90.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Algonquin Power & Utilities to earn $0.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.5%.

Shares of NYSE AQN traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.25. 352,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,296. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $14.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.25.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $365.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.41 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 25.08%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AQN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Industrial Alliance Securities cut Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, CIBC set a $14.30 price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Algonquin Power & Utilities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.76.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

