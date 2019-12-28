Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is a renewable energy and regulated utility company engaged in the ownership of power generation facilities, and water and energy utilities primarily in North America. The Corporation invests in hydroelectric, wind and solar power facilities, and sustainable utility distribution businesses (water, electricity and natural gas) through its subsidiaries. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is headquartered in Oakville, Canada. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AQN. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Howard Weil lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. CIBC set a $14.30 price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. TD Securities upped their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.76.

NYSE:AQN opened at $14.25 on Friday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $14.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.98 and its 200-day moving average is $13.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.57.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $365.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.41 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 7.92%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.85%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beck Bode LLC acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the third quarter valued at about $9,693,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 212,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after buying an additional 25,291 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $289,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,269,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,296,000 after buying an additional 368,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.60% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

