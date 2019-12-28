Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,230,000 shares, a drop of 11.2% from the November 28th total of 13,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSE:AGN opened at $191.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $186.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.57. Allergan has a 52 week low of $114.27 and a 52 week high of $192.27. The company has a market cap of $62.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.64.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 9.08% and a negative net margin of 58.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allergan will post 16.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.74%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AGN. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price objective (up from $176.00) on shares of Allergan in a report on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine lowered Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.90.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allergan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in Allergan by 172.4% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Allergan in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Allergan by 129.3% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Allergan by 81.4% in the third quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

About Allergan

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

