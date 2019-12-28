AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a decline of 12.3% from the November 28th total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 307,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AB. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the third quarter worth about $647,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC boosted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 243,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,157,000 after acquiring an additional 118,529 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 22,569.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 69,741 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,532 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on AB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of AllianceBernstein from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

AB opened at $29.95 on Friday. AllianceBernstein has a 12 month low of $24.75 and a 12 month high of $31.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.11.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $877.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.27 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 6.55%. AllianceBernstein’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AllianceBernstein will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

