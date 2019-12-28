Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.81

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.81 and traded as high as $8.34. Allot Communications shares last traded at $8.30, with a volume of 4,075 shares trading hands.

ALLT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Allot Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allot Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Allot Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.82. The firm has a market cap of $287.18 million, a PE ratio of -34.83 and a beta of 0.86.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a negative return on equity of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $27.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.70 million. As a group, analysts predict that Allot Communications Ltd will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allot Communications stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,725 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,442 shares during the quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned about 0.31% of Allot Communications worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

About Allot Communications

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

