Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC) Short Interest Update

Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,320,000 shares, an increase of 15.3% from the November 28th total of 2,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 340,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.8 days. Currently, 8.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Alphatec from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine lowered Alphatec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphatec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Alphatec from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Alphatec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.90.

In other news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 844,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,702,184. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 844,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,913,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,000 shares of company stock worth $673,200. 34.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Alphatec by 700.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,565,612 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,901 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Alphatec by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,258 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 5,978 shares during the period. Jackson Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,113,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphatec by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 310,422 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 86,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATEC traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,835. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.00 and a 200 day moving average of $5.64. Alphatec has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $7.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.10 million, a P/E ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $29.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.85 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 151.54% and a negative net margin of 47.55%. On average, analysts predict that Alphatec will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and promotion of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product portfolio and pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures.

