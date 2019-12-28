Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (AGD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on January 10th

Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Shares of NYSE:AGD opened at $10.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.69. Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 52 week low of $8.39 and a 52 week high of $10.49.

Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

