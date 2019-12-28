Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund (AWP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on January 10th

Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years.

Get Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund alerts:

AWP stock opened at $6.52 on Friday. Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $6.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.26.

Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund Company Profile

Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.