Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DA Davidson

Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at DA Davidson in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Alpine Income Property Trust alerts:

Alpine Income Property Trust stock opened at $18.80 on Thursday. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 12 month low of $18.30 and a 12 month high of $19.09.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc is a newly organized real estate company that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net lease commercial properties, all of which are leased on a long-term basis and located primarily in or in close proximity to major metropolitan statistical areas.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.