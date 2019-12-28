Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $35.77

Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.77 and traded as high as $36.90. Altair Engineering shares last traded at $36.80, with a volume of 5,403 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALTR. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Altair Engineering from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Altair Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair cut Altair Engineering from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.95.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.03 and a beta of 1.38.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The software reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.14). Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $102.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider James Dagg sold 16,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $560,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 25,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $855,304.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 277,525 shares of company stock worth $9,506,625. 29.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Altair Engineering by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the software’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 116.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,751 shares of the software’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 83.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,299 shares of the software’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Altair Engineering in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.