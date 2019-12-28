Altus Group Ltd (TSE:AIF) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Altus Group Ltd (TSE:AIF) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

AIF traded down C$0.35 on Friday, reaching C$38.63. 51,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,310. Altus Group has a one year low of C$21.67 and a one year high of C$40.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$37.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$36.22. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 476.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.30.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$136.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$135.70 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altus Group will post 1.5499999 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AIF shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Altus Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Altus Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$40.17.

About Altus Group

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting), and Geomatics.

