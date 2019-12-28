Altus Strategies (LON:ALS) Sets New 12-Month High Following Insider Buying Activity

Altus Strategies PLC (LON:ALS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as GBX 6.50 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 6.25 ($0.08), with a volume of 233948 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.75 ($0.08).

Specifically, insider Steven Poulton bought 2,675,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of £133,774.05 ($175,972.18).

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.14 million and a PE ratio of -6.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Altus Strategies plc, through its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Africa. The company primarily explores for gold, bauxite, copper, iron ore, zinc, silver, tin, and tungsten deposits. It has a portfolio of projects in Morocco, Mali, Ethiopia, Cameroon, Liberia, and Côte d'Ivoire.

