Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) PT Set at €165.00 by Warburg Research

Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) has been given a €165.00 ($191.86) price objective by Warburg Research in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.32% from the company’s current price.

Shares of ETR AAD opened at €145.60 ($169.30) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.17, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $756.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €121.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €113.59. Amadeus FiRe has a one year low of €79.70 ($92.67) and a one year high of €132.80 ($154.42).

Amadeus FiRe Company Profile

Amadeus FiRe AG provides specialized personnel services in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Temporary Staffing/Interim and Project Management/Permanent Placement; and Training. It offers personnel services for professionals and executives in the fields of accounting, office, banking, and IT.

