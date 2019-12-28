AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.51

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.51 and traded as high as $13.24. AMAG Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $12.79, with a volume of 240,699 shares trading hands.

AMAG has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.28.

The stock has a market cap of $433.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $84.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.25 million. AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.59% and a negative net margin of 88.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.83 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 211.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,209 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC increased its position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 5,840 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 6,483 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC raised its stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 8,030 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

