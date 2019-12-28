Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) Short Interest Down 9.7% in December

Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,870,000 shares, a drop of 9.7% from the November 28th total of 3,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 696,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 9.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ:AMBA traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.91. The company had a trading volume of 611,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,875. The company has a quick ratio of 8.42, a current ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.97 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.37. Ambarella has a twelve month low of $33.88 and a twelve month high of $67.15.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.00 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 16.33% and a negative return on equity of 9.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ambarella will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Christopher Day sold 1,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total transaction of $59,841.69. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,031 shares in the company, valued at $291,445.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Chenming Hu sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,302. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,072 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,497 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Ambarella by 115.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha grew its holdings in Ambarella by 1.7% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 25,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Ambarella by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Ambarella by 8.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Ambarella by 12.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMBA shares. Dougherty & Co set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.22.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.