Amdocs Limited Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NASDAQ:DOX)

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.285 per share by the technology company on Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Amdocs has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Amdocs has a payout ratio of 26.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Amdocs to earn $4.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.8%.

DOX stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.63. The company had a trading volume of 430,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,859. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.78 and a 200 day moving average of $65.65. Amdocs has a 12 month low of $52.60 and a 12 month high of $72.89.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amdocs will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DOX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

