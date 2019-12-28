Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) will announce earnings per share of $0.41 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ameresco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. Ameresco posted earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 78.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ameresco will report full-year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.81. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ameresco.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08). Ameresco had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $212.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMRC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameresco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Ameresco in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.90.

In other news, Director Douglas I. Foy sold 13,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total value of $213,206.14. Also, EVP David J. Corrsin sold 6,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $109,147.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 972,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,042,240.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,754 shares of company stock valued at $564,277 over the last three months. Company insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ameresco by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 406,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,539,000 after acquiring an additional 18,631 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ameresco by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 38,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 8,965 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ameresco by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 60,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 18,320 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Ameresco by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 35,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Ameresco by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 6,467 shares during the last quarter. 31.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ameresco stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,253. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ameresco has a one year low of $13.11 and a one year high of $18.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $820.67 million, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.44.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

