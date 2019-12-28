American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) Short Interest Update

American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 46,000 shares, a growth of 40.2% from the November 28th total of 32,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American National Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in American National Insurance by 800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in American National Insurance by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in American National Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in American National Insurance by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

Get American National Insurance alerts:

NASDAQ:ANAT traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.89. 87,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,146. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.68. American National Insurance has a 1 year low of $111.01 and a 1 year high of $155.24.

American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $932.50 million for the quarter. American National Insurance had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 9.40%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered American National Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

About American National Insurance

American National Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company's Life segment offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for American National Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.