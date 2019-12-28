American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) Short Interest Down 33.1% in December

American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a drop of 33.1% from the November 28th total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:AREC traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.58. The company had a trading volume of 104,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.63. American Resources has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $12.20.

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.85 million during the quarter. American Resources had a negative net margin of 118.93% and a negative return on equity of 563.98%.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of American Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

American Resources Company Profile

American Resources Corporation engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, and selling of metallurgical coal and pulverized coal injection for the steel making process. The company also provides high-BTU, low sulfur, and low moisture bituminous coal used for various industries, including industrial customers; and specialty products and thermal coal that is used for electricity generation.

