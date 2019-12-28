Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Short Interest Up 22.8% in December

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,690,000 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the November 28th total of 2,190,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 857,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

In other news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 8,100 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total transaction of $1,356,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,669 shares in the company, valued at $3,294,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $48,077.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,316,423.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,880 shares of company stock worth $2,403,127. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMP opened at $166.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.87. Ameriprise Financial has a 1 year low of $102.41 and a 1 year high of $169.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.15. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 37.50% and a net margin of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial will post 16.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMP shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.00.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

