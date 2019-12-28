Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Ameris Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.3% per year over the last three years. Ameris Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 15.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ameris Bancorp to earn $4.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.0%.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $42.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.49. Ameris Bancorp has a 1-year low of $29.97 and a 1-year high of $44.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.94.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $225.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.84 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 19.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider James A. Lahaise sold 37,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $1,624,583.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,971,937. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABCB. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $53.00 target price on Ameris Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stephens began coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered Ameris Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.60.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.