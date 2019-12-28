Analysts Anticipate American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) will report earnings per share of $0.07 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Software’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. American Software posted earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Software will report full year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow American Software.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $28.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 million. American Software had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 6.51%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered American Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. B. Riley downgraded shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut American Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.68.

In other news, President H Allan Dow sold 4,383 shares of American Software stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $69,689.70. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 60,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,538.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 44,839 shares of company stock worth $707,225 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in American Software during the 1st quarter worth $156,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of American Software by 107.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Software during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of American Software by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 295,164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after acquiring an additional 88,054 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of American Software by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. 76.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSWA opened at $15.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.77. American Software has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $17.11. The firm has a market cap of $487.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.46 and a beta of 0.53.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment provides supply chain management and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

