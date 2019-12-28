Analysts Anticipate E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Brokerages predict that E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for E*TRADE Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.77. E*TRADE Financial posted earnings per share of $1.06 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that E*TRADE Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $3.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $3.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow E*TRADE Financial.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 35.79%. The company had revenue of $767.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ETFC. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of E*TRADE Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $45.50 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. E*TRADE Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETFC. Ossiam acquired a new stake in E*TRADE Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 58.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 122.1% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 52.9% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in E*TRADE Financial in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. 84.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETFC opened at $45.58 on Wednesday. E*TRADE Financial has a 1-year low of $34.68 and a 1-year high of $52.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.71.

E*TRADE Financial Company Profile

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

