Analysts Anticipate Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) to Post $0.03 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Front Yard Residential’s earnings. Front Yard Residential reported earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Front Yard Residential will report full-year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current financial year. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Front Yard Residential.

Get Front Yard Residential alerts:

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $50.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.70 million. Front Yard Residential had a negative return on equity of 15.28% and a negative net margin of 30.66%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Front Yard Residential in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut Front Yard Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Front Yard Residential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

NYSE RESI traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $12.17. 156,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,144. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.58 million, a P/E ratio of 72.88 and a beta of 1.30. Front Yard Residential has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $13.28.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Front Yard Residential by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,127,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,100,000 after buying an additional 18,972 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Front Yard Residential by 9.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Front Yard Residential by 24.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 67,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 13,076 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Front Yard Residential by 15.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 115,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 15,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Front Yard Residential in the third quarter valued at $65,000. 76.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Front Yard Residential Company Profile

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing at reasonable prices.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Front Yard Residential (RESI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Front Yard Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Front Yard Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.