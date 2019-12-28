Analysts Anticipate Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to Announce $1.68 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) will announce earnings of $1.68 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Gilead Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.50 and the highest is $1.81. Gilead Sciences posted earnings of $1.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will report full-year earnings of $7.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.83 to $7.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.94 to $7.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Gilead Sciences.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 37.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $81.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Maxim Group cut Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim set a $86.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.91.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $65.95 on Friday. Gilead Sciences has a 52-week low of $60.89 and a 52-week high of $70.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $258,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,921 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,382.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total transaction of $388,043.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,510,342.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,795,780 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GILD. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 286.4% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 286.0% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

