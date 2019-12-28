Analysts Anticipate Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Will Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Helios Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. Helios Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helios Technologies will report full-year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.27. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.38. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Helios Technologies.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.74 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HLIO. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Helios Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Helios Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

Shares of HLIO stock opened at $45.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Helios Technologies has a 12 month low of $31.86 and a 12 month high of $53.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, January 5th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.65%.

In other news, Director Douglas Britt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $91,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christine L. Koski sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total transaction of $913,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,412,406.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,421 shares of company stock valued at $1,295,728. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Helios Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,031,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Helios Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $121,001,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Helios Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,061,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Helios Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,148,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in Helios Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,929,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the industrial and mobile hydraulics markets; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic, pneumatic, electronic, and instrumentation solutions to a range of industries, including agriculture, industrial, mining, and material handling.

