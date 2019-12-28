Analysts Anticipate Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) to Announce $0.48 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) to report $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Hillenbrand’s earnings. Hillenbrand posted earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hillenbrand will report full-year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hillenbrand.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $485.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.88 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 20.10%. Hillenbrand’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Sidoti reduced their price target on shares of Hillenbrand from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hillenbrand currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of HI traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.29. 347,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,972. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.27. Hillenbrand has a fifty-two week low of $26.01 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.43 and its 200-day moving average is $32.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

In other Hillenbrand news, VP Christopher H. Trainor purchased 3,500 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.47 per share, with a total value of $110,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,874.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Glennis A. Williams sold 1,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $66,267.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HI. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hillenbrand by 20.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Hillenbrand by 2.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand in the second quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Hillenbrand by 19.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,326,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,499,000 after acquiring an additional 214,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand in the second quarter valued at approximately $706,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

