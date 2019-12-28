Analysts Anticipate Kingstone Companies Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) to Announce $0.04 Earnings Per Share

Kingstone Companies Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $11.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Kingstone Companies an industry rank of 151 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KINS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Kingstone Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Kingstone Companies stock opened at $7.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.59 million, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.60. Kingstone Companies has a 52 week low of $6.90 and a 52 week high of $18.74.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.45). Kingstone Companies had a negative net margin of 6.03% and a negative return on equity of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $38.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Kingstone Companies will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 53.19%.

In other news, CEO Barry Goldstein purchased 5,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.02 per share, for a total transaction of $36,911.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 623,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,379,707.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased 12,258 shares of company stock worth $92,021 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KINS. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Kingstone Companies during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 18.4% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 13,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Kingstone Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Integre Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 65.7% during the second quarter. Integre Asset Management LLC now owns 17,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kingstone Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.52% of the company’s stock.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to small businesses and individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

