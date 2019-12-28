Analysts Anticipate Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS) will announce earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.26). Marinus Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.90). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.50). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Marinus Pharmaceuticals.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.02).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MRNS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.78.

In related news, CEO Scott Braunstein bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.62 per share, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,427,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,226,000 after acquiring an additional 229,811 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,587,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,737,000 after acquiring an additional 115,294 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 931,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 43,425 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 548,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 10,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1,679.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 187,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 177,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.99% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.27 on Wednesday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $5.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.98.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in three dose forms, including intravenous (IV), oral capsule, and oral liquid for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

