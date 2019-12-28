Analysts Anticipate NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Analysts expect NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for NeoGenomics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.09. NeoGenomics reported earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoGenomics will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.42. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NeoGenomics.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $104.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.38 million. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEO opened at $29.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.90 and a 200-day moving average of $23.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.22 and a beta of 1.04. NeoGenomics has a twelve month low of $11.98 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

In related news, CAO Kathryn B. Mckenzie sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $210,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,899.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider George Cardoza sold 51,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $1,176,507.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 356,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,132,751.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 471,874 shares of company stock valued at $11,259,917. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 100,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 7,938 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,238,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,925,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $327,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 152.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,084 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 25,421 shares in the last quarter. 83.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

