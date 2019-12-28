Analysts Anticipate Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) to Post $0.05 EPS

Brokerages expect that Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) will announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Switch’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is $0.04. Switch also posted earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Switch will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.11. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Switch.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Switch had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $117.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.22 million. Switch’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on SWCH shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $18.00 target price on shares of Switch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Switch from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Switch presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

SWCH stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.70. The stock had a trading volume of 323,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,882. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Switch has a 52 week low of $6.63 and a 52 week high of $16.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.33, a P/E/G ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0294 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

In related news, major shareholder Peter M. Thomas sold 50,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total transaction of $799,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 970,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,508,590. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Michael David Borden sold 49,894 shares of Switch stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $793,314.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,308,002 shares in the company, valued at $68,497,231.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 337,933 shares of company stock worth $5,296,356 over the last ninety days. 28.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWCH. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Switch by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,251,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,014 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Switch by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,036,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,511 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Switch by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,822,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Switch by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,188,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,642,000 after purchasing an additional 666,279 shares during the period. Finally, Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Switch by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,202,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,833,000 after purchasing an additional 570,214 shares during the period. 24.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

