Analysts Expect Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to Announce $2.08 EPS

Analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) will announce earnings of $2.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Air Products & Chemicals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.06 and the highest is $2.10. Air Products & Chemicals reported earnings per share of $1.86 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals will report full-year earnings of $9.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.35 to $9.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $10.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.20 to $10.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Air Products & Chemicals.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.02). Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on APD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Air Products & Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $241.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.88.

APD stock opened at $235.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.12. The company has a market cap of $51.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.54. Air Products & Chemicals has a fifty-two week low of $153.63 and a fifty-two week high of $241.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.52%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of APD. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 3.2% during the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 3.4% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 109.9% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after acquiring an additional 13,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

