Analysts Expect Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $335.35 Million

Analysts forecast that Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) will announce $335.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Farfetch’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $311.40 million to $344.41 million. Farfetch reported sales of $195.53 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farfetch will report full-year sales of $974.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $950.20 million to $983.22 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Farfetch.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $255.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.31 million. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 35.84% and a negative return on equity of 25.14%. Farfetch’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.40 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of Farfetch in a report on Monday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Farfetch from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Farfetch from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine raised Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Farfetch from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.14.

NYSE:FTCH opened at $10.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.75. Farfetch has a 52 week low of $7.43 and a 52 week high of $31.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.49 and a beta of 2.59.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Farfetch during the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Farfetch by 71.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,215,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,073,000 after acquiring an additional 922,124 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Farfetch during the second quarter valued at $9,616,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Farfetch by 3,868.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 495,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,312,000 after acquiring an additional 483,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Farfetch in the second quarter valued at about $3,334,000. Institutional investors own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

