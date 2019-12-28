Analysts Expect FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Will Announce Earnings of $1.87 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.87 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for FedEx’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.56 and the highest is $2.33. FedEx reported earnings of $3.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 38.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that FedEx will report full-year earnings of $11.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.70 to $12.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $12.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.65 to $14.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for FedEx.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $17.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 19.10%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.03 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FDX. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.88.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $152.53 on Wednesday. FedEx has a 12 month low of $137.78 and a 12 month high of $199.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $39.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $157.18 and a 200-day moving average of $158.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.75%.

In other FedEx news, Director John A. Edwardson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $148.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,482,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 77,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,556,120.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $151.75 per share, with a total value of $758,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,555,090.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 9.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,165,179 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,654,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,988 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in FedEx by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,099,219 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $596,723,000 after buying an additional 599,344 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,620,516 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $594,453,000 after buying an additional 106,871 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in FedEx by 21.5% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,413,416 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $396,258,000 after purchasing an additional 426,529 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in FedEx by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,025,572 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $332,579,000 after purchasing an additional 427,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Debt?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FedEx (FDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.