Analysts Expect GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) to Announce $0.21 Earnings Per Share

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.17 (Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus target price of $10.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S an industry rank of 94 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S alerts:

AVAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Shares of NYSE:AVAL opened at $8.72 on Wednesday. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S has a 1-year low of $5.76 and a 1-year high of $8.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.79. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.99.

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S in the second quarter worth about $247,436,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 77.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 988,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,878,000 after purchasing an additional 432,053 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 34.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,584,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,631,000 after purchasing an additional 407,746 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 72.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 548,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,371,000 after purchasing an additional 230,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 887.1% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 104,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 93,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.65% of the company’s stock.

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S Company Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company's deposit products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits consisting of deposits from correspondent accounts, cashier checks, and collection services.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (AVAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.