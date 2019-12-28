Analysts Expect Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Will Post Earnings of $4.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) to report earnings per share of $4.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.17 and the lowest is $3.84. Jazz Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $3.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $15.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.66 to $16.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $17.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.57 to $19.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.91. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 29.61%. The business had revenue of $537.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.58 EPS. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine cut Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $176.00 price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.71.

Shares of JAZZ opened at $150.93 on Wednesday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $116.52 and a 1 year high of $154.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.15.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Michael Patrick Miller sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.12, for a total value of $223,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patricia Carr sold 1,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.93, for a total value of $260,478.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,224,444 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 103,333 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,731,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,226 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,703 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $756,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 53,662 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,411,000 after buying an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

Earnings History and Estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

