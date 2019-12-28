Analysts Expect Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nextera Energy Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. Nextera Energy Partners reported earnings of ($0.39) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 225.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Nextera Energy Partners will report full-year earnings of ($1.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.63) to ($1.06). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $2.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nextera Energy Partners.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The solar energy provider reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($1.61). Nextera Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NEP shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Nextera Energy Partners from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.50 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of Nextera Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nextera Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.07.

In related news, Director Peter H. Kind purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.78 per share, with a total value of $51,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,370.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 21.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 729,912 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $35,218,000 after buying an additional 130,979 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Nextera Energy Partners by 32.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,086,968 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $57,435,000 after acquiring an additional 265,356 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Nextera Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,070,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in Nextera Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Nextera Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Nextera Energy Partners stock opened at $52.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Nextera Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $39.51 and a fifty-two week high of $53.90.

About Nextera Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

