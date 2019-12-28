Analysts Expect Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) to Post $0.98 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) will announce $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.01. Taylor Morrison Home posted earnings of $0.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will report full year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $2.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Taylor Morrison Home.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TMHC. G.Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, November 7th. B. Riley set a $29.00 price target on Taylor Morrison Home and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Taylor Morrison Home currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

Taylor Morrison Home stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.98. 1,186,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,348,529. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.21. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12-month low of $15.52 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMHC. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 875.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

